JLL Arranges $93.2M Construction Financing for Joinery Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has arranged debt and equity construction financing totaling $93.2 million for the second phase of development of The Joinery, a multifamily project in Charlotte’s Mill District. Travis Anderson, Cory Fowler, Warren Johnson and Ryan Pride of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrowers, Charlotte-based Space Craft and California-based Swinerton. The financing package included $28 million in equity that was raised from 480 individual investors on CrowdStreet and a $65.2 million loan from Benefit Street Partners. Set to open in 2023 at 1816 N. Brevard St. and 420 E. 22nd St., the two-building development will feature 361 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 17,384 square feet of ground-floor retail space and amenities including a rooftop patio and fitness centers in both buildings. Phase I of The Joinery opened earlier this year.