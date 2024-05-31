JLL Arranges $93M in Financing Northern New Jersey Industrial Project

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — JLL has arranged $93 million in financing for Matrix Logistics Park, a two-building, 781,748-square-foot industrial project that is under construction in the Northern New Jersey community of Mount Olive. The site at 2000 International Drive spans 13.6 acres, and that building will total 196,748 square feet and feature a clear height of 36 feet, 34 loading docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 110 cars and 43 trailers. The site at 3000 Continental Drive formerly housed the U.S. headquarters of German chemical manufacturer BASF. That building will span 585,000 square feet and feature a clear height of 40 feet, 107 loading doors, four drive-in doors and parking for 306 cars and 142 trailers. Thomas Didio, Jim Cadranell, Thomas Didio, Jr., Michael Lachs and Olivia Doody of JLL arranged the loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the borrower, Matrix Development Group.