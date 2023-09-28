Thursday, September 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Base-Phase-1-Glendale-AZ
Located in Glendale, Ariz., The Base Phase I, will feature seven buildings offering a total of 1.2 million square feet of industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialLoansWestern

JLL Arranges $96.5M Construction Loan for The Base Logistics Development in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $96.5 million in construction financing for The Base Phase I, a seven-building logistics development totaling 1.2 million square feet in Glendale. Kevin MacKenzie, Jason Carlos and Jarrod Howard of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team secured the financing through Bank OZK for the borrower, ViaWest Group.

Situated on 82.5 acres, the property will feature buildings ranging from 80,000 square feet to 310,000 square feet with clear heights up to 36 feet. In total, the development will offer 105 trailer parking spaces, 1,325 auto parking spaces, 236 dock-high doors and 38 grade-level doors in rear-load and cross-load configurations. The buildings are designed to accommodate a wide range of divisibility between 20,000 square feet and full-building users up to 310,000 square feet.

The Base Phase I, is slated for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024.

You may also like

Midway Begins Leasing 359-Unit Apartment Community at East...

CapRock Partners Buys Site for 1.5 MSF Industrial...

HQ Development Acquires 28,512 SF Office Building in...

Hunt Capital Partners, CJM Development Open 120-Unit Sandstone...

PSRS Negotiates $4.8M Refinancing for Newport Channel Inn...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 490-Unit Self-Storage...

Founders Properties Sells 114,000 SF Industrial Building in...

BGO IREIT Acquires Interest in $948M Midwest Industrial...

PGIM Provides $66M Loan for Refinancing of Two...