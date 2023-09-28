JLL Arranges $96.5M Construction Loan for The Base Logistics Development in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $96.5 million in construction financing for The Base Phase I, a seven-building logistics development totaling 1.2 million square feet in Glendale. Kevin MacKenzie, Jason Carlos and Jarrod Howard of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team secured the financing through Bank OZK for the borrower, ViaWest Group.

Situated on 82.5 acres, the property will feature buildings ranging from 80,000 square feet to 310,000 square feet with clear heights up to 36 feet. In total, the development will offer 105 trailer parking spaces, 1,325 auto parking spaces, 236 dock-high doors and 38 grade-level doors in rear-load and cross-load configurations. The buildings are designed to accommodate a wide range of divisibility between 20,000 square feet and full-building users up to 310,000 square feet.

The Base Phase I, is slated for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024.