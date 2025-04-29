JLL Arranges $96.5M in Financing for Northern New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged $96.5 million in financing for a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling 773,433 square feet in Northern New Jersey. The addresses of the properties were not disclosed, but the facilities are located within the Meadowlands and Port of Newark/Elizabeth submarkets. Jim Cadranell, Gregory Nalbandian and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Seagis Property Group. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to nine tenants in industries such as logistics, food production and distribution, fashion/apparel manufacturing and packaging/materials.