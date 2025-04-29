Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Arranges $96.5M in Financing for Northern New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged $96.5 million in financing for a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling 773,433 square feet in Northern New Jersey. The addresses of the properties were not disclosed, but the facilities are located within the Meadowlands and Port of Newark/Elizabeth submarkets. Jim Cadranell, Gregory Nalbandian and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Seagis Property Group. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to nine tenants in industries such as logistics, food production and distribution, fashion/apparel manufacturing and packaging/materials.

You may also like

Partnership Nears Completion of 187-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Bryan Construction Completes Madera Cyber Innovation Center in...

Fulton Bank Provides $14.9M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

Lee & Associates Brokers $3M Sale of Industrial...

MMCC Secures $10.1M Loan for Refinancing of Wisconsin...

Amalgamated Bank Signs 94,045 SF Office Lease at...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 12,000 SF Office Lease...

Laredo, Texas: The World’s Largest Port, A Supply...

Lee & Associates: Tariffs Add to Q1 Industrial...