Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Prescott-Post-Portsmouth-New-Hampshire
The site of Prescott Post, a new multifamily project in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is proximate to Pease International Tradeport, which houses over 250 companies employing more than 10,500 people across five million square feet of office, industrial and R&D space.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew HampshireNortheast

JLL Arranges $96.8M Construction Loan for Southern New Hampshire Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — JLL has arranged a $96.8 million construction loan for Prescott Post, a 360-unit multifamily project that will be located in the southern New Hampshire city of Portsmouth. The site spans 26 acres, about 10 percent of which will be preserved as green communal space. Prescott Post will feature three- and four-story residential buildings that will house a mix of unit types. Amenities will include multiple clubrooms, coworking spaces, an indoor/outdoor fitness suite with a yoga studio, outdoor kitchens, fire pits and a dog run with a pet washing station. Brett Paulsrud, Andrew Gray and Hugh Doherty of JLL arranged the loan through Truist Bank on behalf of the developers, a partnership between Eastern Real Estate and The Kane Co. Completion is slated for late 2027.

You may also like

EQT Real Estate Buys 893,625 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Davis Cos. Underway on 289-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on 160-Unit Multifamily Project...

ViaWest Group, Barings Receive $107M in Construction Financing...

Essex Arranges $71M Refinancing for Denali Logistics Park...

Concord Capital Partners Acquires Apartment Community in Los...

Millburn & Co. Buys 215-Unit Alta Biltmore Multifamily...

JLL Arranges $50M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in...

Industrial Design Requirements Shift Following Supply Boom in...