JLL Arranges $96.8M Construction Loan for Southern New Hampshire Multifamily Project

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — JLL has arranged a $96.8 million construction loan for Prescott Post, a 360-unit multifamily project that will be located in the southern New Hampshire city of Portsmouth. The site spans 26 acres, about 10 percent of which will be preserved as green communal space. Prescott Post will feature three- and four-story residential buildings that will house a mix of unit types. Amenities will include multiple clubrooms, coworking spaces, an indoor/outdoor fitness suite with a yoga studio, outdoor kitchens, fire pits and a dog run with a pet washing station. Brett Paulsrud, Andrew Gray and Hugh Doherty of JLL arranged the loan through Truist Bank on behalf of the developers, a partnership between Eastern Real Estate and The Kane Co. Completion is slated for late 2027.