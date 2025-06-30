JLL Arranges $97.3M Sale of Industrial Facility in Groveland, Florida Leased to Duke Energy

GROVELAND, FLA. — JLL has arranged the $97.3 million sale of Turnpike Logistics Center, a Class A distribution center located at 19800 S. Obrien Road in Groveland, about 31 miles west of Orlando. Built in 2023, the 977,441-square-foot property was fully leased to Duke Energy, a utility company that uses the facility as its Florida headquarters and distribution hub.

John Huguenard, Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Taylor Osborne and David Orta Jr. of JLL represented the seller, Scannell Properties, in the transaction. Goldman Sachs Alternatives was the buyer.

The facility features 40-foot clear heights, 212 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 130-foot truck court depths, 381 automobile parking spaces, 235 truck/trailer spaces and a 2.6-acre IOS laydown yard.