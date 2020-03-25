REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $991.8M in Financing for 17-Property National Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO — JLL Capital Markets has secured $991.8 million in financing for a 17-property portfolio totaling more than 7 million square feet across seven states, including California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Massachusetts.

The portfolio’s five office assets comprise the majority of the asset’s value, with the remaining properties consisting of nine industrial facilities and three multifamily communities. The commercial property portfolio is leased to a diverse mix of tenants from a variety of industries, including financial services, media, software, government, food, law, internet, e-commerce and healthcare. Further details on the assets were not disclosed.

The JLL team worked on behalf of CalSTRS and its advisor, PCCP, to arrange the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with New York Life Insurance Co. Kevin MacKenzie, Bruce Ganong, Brian Torp, Spencer Bergthold, Sam Godfrey, Bercut Smith and Andie Fezell of JLL represented the borrower in the financing.

