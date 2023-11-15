JLL Arranges $99M Refinancing for The Fitzgerald Apartment Community in Denver

DENVER — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $99 million refinancing for The Fitzgerald, an 11-story multifamily property in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood.

Charles Halladay, Jordan Angel, Andy Scott, Rob Bova and Ethan Habecker of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the floating-rate, three-year loan through Otera Capital for the borrower, Greystar.

Built in 2022, The Fitzgerald features 282 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-style furniture and an average size of 963 square feet. Community amenities include an indoor/outdoor fitness and wellness studio; onsite retail collection; coworking spaces; private meeting rooms; and a pool deck, spa and a social lounge with barbecues, fire pits and TVs.

The Fitzgerald is located at 1840 Market St.