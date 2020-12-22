JLL Arranges $9M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Facility in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $9 million loan for the refinancing of a 77,875-square-foot industrial facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Berkeley Heights. The property is situated on 4.6 acres near Interstates 78 and 287 and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Greg Nalbandian and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through First Bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Camber Real Estate Partners and an institutional investor.