REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $9M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Facility in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $9 million loan for the refinancing of a 77,875-square-foot industrial facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Berkeley Heights. The property is situated on 4.6 acres near Interstates 78 and 287 and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Greg Nalbandian and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through First Bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Camber Real Estate Partners and an institutional investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  