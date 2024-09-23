JLL Arranges $9M Permanent Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Building

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $9 million permanent loan for a 161,000-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Mount Olive. Constructed in 1982, the building features clear heights of 19 to 22 feet, 112 surface parking spaces, 30 trailer parking spaces, 11 tailboard loading docks and three drive-in doors. Greg Nalbandian and Ben Morgenthal of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through life insurance company TruStage on behalf of the borrower, Commercial Realty Group. The building was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to UnCommon Logistics.