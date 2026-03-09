Monday, March 9, 2026
According to JLL, more than 300,000 residents with an average household income of $180,000 live within a 10-mile radius of Millstone 8 Logistics Park.
JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 1 MSF Industrial Property in Millstone, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MILLSTONE, N.J. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for a roughly 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Millstone, about 55 miles south of New York City. Millstone 8 Logistics Park was built in 2022 and features a cross-dock configuration, clear height of 40 feet, 170 loading doors and parking for 458 cars and 273 trailers. The facility was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to an undisclosed provider of third-party logistics services. Jim Cadranell, Jon Mikula, John Cumming and Caleb Henry of JLL arranged the loan through Northwestern Mutual on behalf of the buyer, institutional investment firm BGO.

