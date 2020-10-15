JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 185,282 SF Shopping Center in Burnham, Pennsylvania

Greater Lewistown Plaza in Burnham, Pennsylvania, totals 185,282 square feet.

BURNHAM, PA. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Greater Lewistown Plaza, a 185,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located in the Central Pennsylvania town of Burnham. Grocer Weis is the anchor tenant at the 22-acre property, and other users include CVS, Dunham Sports, Goodwill and Rent-a-Center. Michael Klein and Claudia Steeb of JLL arranged the fixed-rate loan through AmeriServ Financial. The borrower, Logan GL Holdings LLC, plans to implement a capital improvement program.