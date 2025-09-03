Wednesday, September 3, 2025
3555-Timmons-Houston
Over the past decade, 3555 Timmons, an office building in Houston's Greenway Plaza area, has undergone significant capital improvements. These initiatives include a complete first-floor lobby renovation, restroom and corridor upgrades throughout floors one through 14, installation of two new 350-ton York chillers and the addition of a conference center.
JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 227,064 SF Office Building in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for 3555 Timmons, a 227,064-square-foot office building located in the Greenway Plaza area of Houston. Built in 1982 and renovated in both 2017 and 2024, the building was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, with the Houston-Galveston Area Council serving as the anchor tenant. Michael Johnson, Michael King, Scot Sarlin and James Lovell of JLL arranged the fixed-rate debt through an undisclosed insurance company on behalf of the borrower, DML Capital.

