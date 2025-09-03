JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 227,064 SF Office Building in Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for 3555 Timmons, a 227,064-square-foot office building located in the Greenway Plaza area of Houston. Built in 1982 and renovated in both 2017 and 2024, the building was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, with the Houston-Galveston Area Council serving as the anchor tenant. Michael Johnson, Michael King, Scot Sarlin and James Lovell of JLL arranged the fixed-rate debt through an undisclosed insurance company on behalf of the borrower, DML Capital.