JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 250,000 SF Warehouse in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for a 250,000-square-foot warehouse located on an 18-acre site in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. Completed in late 2023, the property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Building features include 30-foot clear heights, 48 docks, 3,000 square feet of office space and parking for 272 cars and 233 trailers. Peter Rotchford, David Sitt, Jarrod McCabe, Foster Huggins and Jordan Buck of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through Connecticut-based Shelter Growth Capital Partners. The borrower is New York City-based Thor Equities.

