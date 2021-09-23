REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 292-Unit Alexan on Ross Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Alexan-on-Ross-Dallas

Alexan on Ross in Dallas totals 292 units. The property was built in 2018.

DALLAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Alexan on Ross, a 292-unit apartment community located in Dallas. Built in 2018, Alexan on Ross offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 877 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounges and an outdoor skyline terrace. Mark Brandenburg and Chad Russell of JLL placed the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Northwestern Mutual on behalf of the borrower, private investment firm Internacional.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews