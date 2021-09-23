JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 292-Unit Alexan on Ross Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Alexan on Ross in Dallas totals 292 units. The property was built in 2018.

DALLAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Alexan on Ross, a 292-unit apartment community located in Dallas. Built in 2018, Alexan on Ross offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 877 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounges and an outdoor skyline terrace. Mark Brandenburg and Chad Russell of JLL placed the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Northwestern Mutual on behalf of the borrower, private investment firm Internacional.