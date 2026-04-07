JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 322-Unit Apartment Community in Denton

DENTON, TEXAS — JLL has arranged acquisition financing for Resia Rayzor Ranch, a 322-unit apartment community located in the North Texas city of Denton. Completed in 2024 and located within a master-planned community of the same name, Resia Rayzor Ranch consists of two buildings on a 3.1-acre site. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 792 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, pickleball and basketball courts, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space and package lockers. Jesse Wright, Philip Galligan and Lauren Dow of JLL arranged the loan through private equity firm ACRE on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based owner-operator Resia.