REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 359-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rhode Island

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Rhode Island, Self-Storage

WESTERLY, R.I. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Cornerstone Self Storage, a 359-unit facility in the coastal Rhode Island city of Westerly. The property sits on 1.8 acres and offers 48,025 net rentable square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space, as well as 28 RV storage spaces. Michael Pagniucci and Henry Schaffer of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Rhode Island-based Washington Trust Co. on behalf of the borrower, The Storage Investment Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews