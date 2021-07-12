JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 359-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Cornerstone Self Storage, a 359-unit facility in the coastal Rhode Island city of Westerly. The property sits on 1.8 acres and offers 48,025 net rentable square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space, as well as 28 RV storage spaces. Michael Pagniucci and Henry Schaffer of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Rhode Island-based Washington Trust Co. on behalf of the borrower, The Storage Investment Group.