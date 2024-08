AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for South Bend Center, a 43,811-square-foot mixed-use property in South Austin. The three-building property was built in 1984 and supports retail, flex warehouse, restaurant and medical office uses. C.W. Sheehan and Peyton Ackerman of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Duncan Park Capital. The direct lender was an undisclosed regional bank.