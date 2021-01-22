REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for Two Multifamily Assets Totaling 586 Units Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Hidden-Lakes-Haltom-City

Exponential Property Group has acquired Hidden Lakes (pictured) and Ranch at Fossil Creek, two apartment communities in Haltom City.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Hidden Lakes and Ranch at Fossil Creek, two multifamily properties totaling 586 units in Haltom City, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. Hidden Lakes totals 312 units that average 928 square feet and come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The property was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. Ranch at Fossil Creek was built in 2002 and features 274 units across 13 buildings on a 17.5-acre site. The community was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Both properties offer amenities such as pools, fitness centers, business centers, clubhouses and sports courts. Jeremy Sain and Brooks Burgin of JLL arranged the financing through Global Atlantic Financial Group on behalf of the borrower, Exponential Property Group.

