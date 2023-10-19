JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for Two Retail Buildings Totaling 14,135 SF in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for two retail buildings totaling 14,135 square feet in the Central Texas city of Kyle. The newly constructed buildings are situated adjacent to one another within the Kyle Crossing mixed-use development. C.W. Sheehan, Kaitlin Kane and Hunt Wood of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Door Capital Partners. Tenants at the buildings include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Crumbl Cookies, Heartland Dental and Black Rock Coffee.