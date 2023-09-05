JLL Arranges Acquisition Loan, Equity for Central New Jersey Industrial Property

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing and joint venture equity for a 10-acre industrial outdoor storage property located in the Central New Jersey community of Sayreville. The site at 700 Jernee Mill Road houses a 28,500-square-foot warehouse with clear heights ranging from 24 to 28 feet and 14 drive-in doors, as well as 6.5 acres of truck parking and additional outdoor storage space. Michael Klein, Matthew Pizzolato and Benjamin Morgenthal of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Ridgecut Road and Brennan Investment Group. An undisclosed regional bank provided the loan.