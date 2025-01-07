Tuesday, January 7, 2025
JLL Arranges Acquisition Loan for Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Cedar Hill, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS —JLL has arranged an acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for a 7.5-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in Cedar Hill, located southwest of Dallas. Built in 2015, the facility houses a 15,023-square-foot service building with office space and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to an undisclosed provider of traffic equipment and services. C.W. Sheehan, Kristi Leonard, Peyton Ackerman and Nate Henderson of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Apricus  Realty Capital, which acquired the property via sale-leaseback. The direct lender was not disclosed.

