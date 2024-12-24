Tuesday, December 24, 2024
JLL Arranges Acquisition Loan for Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for a 7.5-acre industrial outdoor storage facility (IOS) in Cedar Hill, a southwestern suburb of Dallas. Developed in 2015, the property features a 15,023-square-foot industrial service building with 3,000 square feet of office space. The facility was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. C.W. Sheehan, Kristi Leonard, Peyton Ackerman and Nate Henderson of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Apricus Realty Capital. The direct lender was not disclosed.

