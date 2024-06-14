JLL Arranges Agency Acquisition Financing for 116-Unit Monticello Apartments in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a Freddie Mac acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for Monticello Apartments, a 116-unit multifamily complex in Fort Worth. The property consists of 22 two-story buildings that house 56 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments. Units average 952 square feet in size and feature walk-in closets, patios or balconies, washer and dyers, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. John Brownlee, Bo Beidleman, Blake Morrison and Aaron Craig of JLL originated the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Price Realty.