JLL Arranges Capitalization for Multifamily Development in Bethesda

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

The 7000 Wisconsin Ave. high-rise development will stand 12 stories tall, consist of 181 one- and two-bedroom units and include 6,090 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

BETHESDA, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the capitalization for a Class A multifamily development located at 7000 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda, which is less than 10 miles from Washington, D.C. JLL Capital Markets arranged the land partnership between Starr Capital and Woodfield Development, and secured the joint venture development capital.

The 7000 Wisconsin Ave. high-rise development will stand 12 stories tall, consist of 181 one- and two-bedroom units and include 6,090 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property includes finishes such as two-toned shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a coworking lounge, fitness center, game room, courtyard and a rooftop lounge.

The multifamily property is positioned near Bethesda Metro Station and over 11 million square feet of office space, 250,000 plus private-sector employees and 530,000 square feet of retail and dining offerings.

Travis Anderson, Cory Fowler, Susan Carras, Brian Crivella, Walter Coker and Robert Jenkins of JLL arranged the transaction.