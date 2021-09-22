JLL Arranges Construction Debt, Equity for 418-Unit Long Island Mixed-Income Project

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — JLL has arranged $113 million in construction financing and $55 million in joint venture equity for the capitalization of a 418-unit multifamily project in the Long Island community of Bay Shore. The property, which will be built in two phases, will consist of 334 market-rate apartments and 84 workforce housing units, as well as 1,650 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling stations, a business center and coworking lounge, fitness center, clubrooms, game room and pet washing station. Andrew Scandalios, Rob Hinckley, Jeffrey Julien and Nicco Lupo of JLL arranged the joint venture equity with institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management on behalf of the developer, TRITEC Real Estate Co. Michael Gigliotti, Geoff Goldstein, Kelly Gaines and Jackie Ferrer of JLL sourced the four-year, floating-rate construction loan through Truist Financial Corp. and Santander Bank.