Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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8300-Douglas-Dallas
The design team for 8300 Douglas, a new mixed-use project in Dallas, also includes Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, SJL Design Group and OJB Landscape Architecture.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

JLL Arranges Construction Debt, Joint Venture Equity for Dallas Mixed-Use Project

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — JLL has arranged undisclosed amounts of construction debt and joint venture equity for 8300 Douglas, a mixed-use project that will be located in the Preston Center submarket of Dallas. Designed by HKS Architects, 8300 Douglas will consist of a 12-story, 300,000-square-foot office building that will be the future regional headquarters of Fifth Third Bank; a 17-story, 147-unit apartment building; 24,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; and a 35,000-square-foot rooftop park. RAMROCK Real Estate is leading development of 8300 Douglas in partnership with Lincoln Property Co. and Willow Bridge Property Co. Mark Gibson, Jim Curtin, John Rose, Clint Coe, Ryan Pollack and Campbell Swango of JLL structured both components of the capitalization.

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