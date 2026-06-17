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Signature-35-Fort-Worth
According to the development team, Signature 35, a new industrial project in Fort Worth, combines two premium features increasingly sought by institutional tenants: freeway exposure for brand visibility and substantial outdoor storage capacity for equipment, fleet parking and material staging.
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansTexas

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 111,923 SF Industrial Project in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Signature 35, a 111,923-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the Alliance submarket of North Fort Worth. The facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, 36 dock doors, 122-foot truck court depths, two oversized ramped doors and 5.2 acres of outdoor storage space. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2027. Jarrod McCabe, Brennan Fewin and Ben Pollack of JLL arranged the financing through Simmons Bank on behalf of the developer, a partnership between Indco Partners and Holley Development Co. JLL also arranged an equity investment from an undisclosed family office as part of the project’s capitalization.

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