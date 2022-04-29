REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 150,917 SF Spec Warehouse in Bogota, New Jersey

BOGOTA, N.J. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of predevelopment and construction financing for a 150,917-square-foot speculative warehouse that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bogota. The site spans 10.8 acres at 14-22 River Road. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 28 dock doors, three drive-in doors, an ESFR sprinkler system, 15 trailer parking stalls and 225 automobile parking spaces. David Sitt, Peter Rotchford, Matthew Pizzolato and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the loan through Centennial Bank on behalf of the borrower, Thor Equities Group.

