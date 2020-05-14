REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 2.4 MSF Industrial Project in Irving

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Texas

DFW-Park-161-Irving

DFW Park 161 in Irving will ultimately comprise 2.4 million square feet of industrial space across four buildings.

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for DFW Park 161, an industrial project near DFW International Airport in Irving that will eventually total more than 2.4 million square feet. The development team, a partnership between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Co., broke ground in late February on Phase I of the 196-acre project, which will feature about 1 million square feet of speculative space. DFW Park 161 will ultimately consist of four Class A buildings with cross-dock configurations, 32- to 40-foot clear heights and a total of 383 trailer parking spaces. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz and John Rose of JLL arranged the five-year construction loan on behalf of the development team.

