JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 266-Unit Multifamily Project in Waco

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

The 266-unit Riverfront Lofts project represents the residential component of a larger Riverfront mixed-use project in downtown Waco.

WACO, TEXAS — JLL has arranged construction financing for The Riverfront Lofts, a 266-unit multifamily project in Waco that represents Phase I of The Riverfront mixed-use development. The community will feature a fitness center, coffee lounge, entertainment and gaming area, a community kitchen and a business center. First United Bank provided the floating-rate loan to the developer, Dallas-based Catalyst Urban Development. Jeremy Sain of JLL placed the debt. An expected completion date was not released.