JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 325-Unit Multifamily Project in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for The Monarch, a 325-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The Monarch will be situated on 4.7 acres and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 931 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. John Brownlee, Bo Beidleman, Chad Lisbeth and Jordan Buck of JLL arranged the four-year, floating -rate loan through Kennedy Wilson on behalf of the developer, Zale Properties. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2027.