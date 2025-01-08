Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The Monarch will be a 325-unit apartment community that will be located at the intersection of Alma Road and State Highway 121 in Allen.
JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 325-Unit Multifamily Project in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for The Monarch, a 325-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The Monarch will be situated on 4.7 acres and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 931 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. John Brownlee, Bo Beidleman, Chad Lisbeth and Jordan Buck of JLL arranged the four-year, floating -rate loan through Kennedy Wilson on behalf of the developer, Zale Properties. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2027.

