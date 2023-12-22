Friday, December 22, 2023
Lirica-East-Austin
Lirica East Austin is scheduled for an early 2026 delivery.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 338-Unit Multifamily Project in East Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Lirica East Austin, a 338-unit multifamily project that will be located about three miles east of the downtown area. Lirica East Austin will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 799 square feet and amenities such as a pool, clubroom, fitness center, a leasing office, coworking space and a sky lounge. Doug Opalka, C.W. Sheehan, Scott Dickey and Samantha Jay of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between CSW Development and Blueprint Local. The direct lender was not disclosed. Completion is slated for early 2026.

