JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 377,300 SF Spec Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Phase I of San Marcos Business Park, a speculative industrial project that will add 377,300 square feet of space to the local supply. Located within the Whisper South master-planned development, the rear-load building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 75 dock doors, two drive-in doors and an ESFR fire sprinkler system. Matt Stewart, Ace Sudah, Jackson Finch, Jacob Michael and Cameron Sepahi of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the developer, Ledo Capital Group.