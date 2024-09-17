JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 451,856 SF Industrial Project in Denton

DENTON, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a three-building, 451,856-square-foot industrial project in the North Texas city of Denton. Denton Point III, IV and V will feature rear-load configurations, 28- to 32-foot clear heights, 114 total dock doors and bay depths ranging from 160 to 280 feet. Campbell Roche, Will Mogk, Tom Weber, Luke Rogers and Jordan Buck of JLL arranged the five-year loan through First United Bank on behalf of the borrower, Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments, which is developing the project in a joint venture with Dallas-based Silverado Interests. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.