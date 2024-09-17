Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Denton-Point
The new industrial buildings at Denton Point will also feature ample car and trailer parking, outside storage capabilities and newly constructed public road infrastructure surrounding the site.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 451,856 SF Industrial Project in Denton

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a three-building, 451,856-square-foot industrial project in the North Texas city of Denton. Denton Point III, IV and V will feature rear-load configurations, 28- to 32-foot clear heights, 114 total dock doors and bay depths ranging from 160 to 280 feet. Campbell Roche, Will Mogk, Tom Weber, Luke Rogers and Jordan Buck of JLL arranged the five-year loan through First United Bank on behalf of the borrower, Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments, which is developing the project in a joint venture with Dallas-based Silverado Interests. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 568-Unit Self-Storage...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 60,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Duro Hospitality to Open 7,500 SF Restaurant in...

The Athlete’s Foot Opens Corporate Headquarters, Flagship Store...

Madison Capital Obtains $34.3M Construction Financing for Apartment...

SCALE Lending Provides $135M Construction Loan for Bronx...

Inland Private Capital, Devon Self Storage Complete 870-Unit...

Subtext, Harrison Street Complete 12-Story Student Housing Development...

S&C Electric Co. Opens 275,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...