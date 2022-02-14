REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 50-Story Multifamily Tower in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

The-Travis-Austin

The Travis in downtown Austin will total 423 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for The Travis, a 50-story multifamily tower located at 80 River St. in downtown Austin’s Rainey Street District. The 423-unit project is currently slated for a fall 2024 completion. Campbell Roche and Robert Wooten of JLL arranged the debt through JP Morgan Chase on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between metro Dallas-based Genesis Real Estate Group and PGIM Real Estate.

