Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Extra-Space-Hillsborough
With 76,119 net rentable square feet across 709 units, Extra Space Hillsborough will have an average unit size of about 107 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheastSelf-Storage

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 709-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Hillsborough, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a 709-unit self-storage facility that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Hillsborough. The site spans 8.6 acres at 35 Bedle St., and the facility will feature 76,119 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Michael Klein, Nazario Paragano and Michael Donohoe of JLL arranged the financing through Provident Bank on behalf of the developer, Shadowbrook Capital. Extra Space Storage will operate the facility. Completion is slated for 2027.

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