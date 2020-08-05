REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 956,020 SF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

South Fort Worth Logistics Center will be a 956,020-square-foot spec project by Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has arranged construction financing for South Fort Worth Logistics, a 956,020-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be situated on 47.6 acres near Interstates 20 and 35. Halff Associates is designing the project, which will consist of two cross-dock buildings with 36- to 40-foot clear heights, ample trailer parking and storage, 231 loading doors and ESFR sprinkler systems. A JLL Capital Markets team of Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Taylor Coy and Zach Riebe arranged a three-year, floating-rate construction loan through Veritex Bank on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Invesco Real Estate and Bandera Ventures. The development team expects to complete the project in 2021.

