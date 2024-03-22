JLL Arranges Construction Financing for Industrial Redevelopment Project in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Addison Innovation Center, an industrial redevelopment project that will be located on north of downtown Dallas. The project will convert the 12.2-acre site of an existing office and call center complex into two warehouses totaling 242,062 square feet. The buildings, which will span 140,698 and 101,364 square feet, will be able to accommodate a single tenant or multiple users. First United Bank & Trust Co. provided the five-year, floating-rate loan to the borrower, a partnership between Houston-based Lovett Industrial and Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. Jarrod McCabe led the transaction for JLL.