JLL Arranges Construction Financing for Multifamily Project in Maplewood, New Jersey

Iron Ore Properties' new project at 104 Baker Street in Maplewood, New Jersey, will feature 25 luxury apartments and ground-floor retail space.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a multifamily project that will be located at 104 Baker St. in Maplewood, a western suburb of Newark. The 25,000-square-foot property will feature 11 apartments and 3,500 square feet of retail and parking space. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged the loan through Provident Bank on behalf of the borrower, Iron Ore Properties. Completion of the project is scheduled for fall 2021.

