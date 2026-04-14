JLL Arranges Construction Financing for Northern New Jersey Mixed-Use Project

HALEDON, N.J. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a mixed-use project in the Northern New Jersey community of Haledon. Known as High Mountain Promenade, the development at 987 Belmont Ave. will comprise 90 apartments, a 74,715-square-foot (gross) self-storage facility and 4,400 square feet of retail space. First Bank provided the financing, proceeds of which will be used to fund construction of the self-storage facility and predevelopment costs of the other uses. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula, Ryan Carroll and Michael Donohoe of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the developer, a joint venture between two New Jersey-based groups, Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos.