REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Construction Loan for 171,000 SF Industrial Project in Central New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $12.6 million construction loan for 130 Commerce Center, a 171,000-square-foot speculative industrial project that is a redevelopment of a retail strip center in Central New Jersey’s Hamilton Township. Slated for a third-quarter completion, the property will feature 36-foot clear heights and 50 trailer parking stalls. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged the floating-rate financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Penwood Real Estate Investment Management LLC and Metrix Real Estate Services LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  