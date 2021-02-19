JLL Arranges Construction Loan for 171,000 SF Industrial Project in Central New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $12.6 million construction loan for 130 Commerce Center, a 171,000-square-foot speculative industrial project that is a redevelopment of a retail strip center in Central New Jersey’s Hamilton Township. Slated for a third-quarter completion, the property will feature 36-foot clear heights and 50 trailer parking stalls. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged the floating-rate financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Penwood Real Estate Investment Management LLC and Metrix Real Estate Services LLC.