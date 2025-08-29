Friday, August 29, 2025
Clock-Tower-Residences-Houston
Set at the intersections of 23rd, North Shepherd and Lawrence Streets, Clock Tower Residences in Houston is directly located across the street from the new Heights H-E-B supermarket and in the heart of the Shepherd corridor with restaurants, parks and shops all in short walking distance.
DevelopmentLoans

JLL Arranges Construction Loan for 218-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged a construction loan of an undisclosed amount for Clock Tower Residences, a multifamily project that will be located in the Heights area of Houston. Clock Tower Residences will consist of 214 traditional residential units, four live-work units and a food-and-beverage concept on the ground floor. Residential amenities will include multiple lounges, coworking spaces and media rooms, as well as a fitness and wellness center. Colby Mueck, Michael Johnson, Davis Burnett and James Lovell of JLL arranged the four-year loan through Veritex Community Bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Houston-based Radom Capital and Charlotte-based Asana Partners.

