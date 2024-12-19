Thursday, December 19, 2024
Far-West-Apartments-Austin
Far West Apartments in Austin will total 321 units. The property is expected to be operational by early to mid-2027.
JLL Arranges Construction Loan for 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a construction loan of an undisclosed amount for Far West Apartments, a 321-unit multifamily project in Austin. The site is located within the Northwest Hills submarket, and the development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 800 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pet spa and a conference room. Doug Opalka, C.W. Sheehan and Samantha Jay of JLL arranged the 10-year, floating-rate loan through Poppy Bank on behalf of the borrower, Central Southwest Texas Development. Completion is slated for spring 2027.

