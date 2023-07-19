JLL Arranges Equity for 200-Unit Axis @ Davis Apartment Project in Davis, California

DAVIS, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged joint venture equity for the construction of Axis @ Davis, a 200-unit apartment community in the Sacramento suburb of Davis.

Axis @ Davis will comprise five residential buildings, as well as 1,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a top-floor lounge, pool with a spa, pet park, package room, game room and study rooms with a coffee bar and private offices.

Axis @ Davis will be located one mile from the University of California, Davis campus. The project is designed as a 100 percent electric project with rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging spaces.

Anton Development Co. plans to begin construction in summer 2023, with the community slated for delivery in fall 2025.