SYRACUSE, UTAH — JLL has arranged an equity placement for the Syracuse Medical Office Building development in Syracuse, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. CJ Kodani and Mark Root of JLL Capital Markets secured the equity through Chesnut Healthcare Real Estate for the developer, Fort Street Partners.

Located at 3000 W. Antelope Drive, the 20,399-square-foot medical office building is fully pre-leased by three regional physical groups. Completed is slated for 2025.