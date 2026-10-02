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Multifamily-Project-Bluffdale-UT
Located in Bluffdale, Utah, the multifamily development will feature 217 apartments, a pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center.
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JLL Arranges Equity Placement for 217-Unit Multifamily Development in Bluffdale, Utah

by Amy Works

BLUFFDALE, UTAH — JLL Capital Markets has arranged an equity placement for a multifamily development at 15580 Plentiful Way in Bluffdale, located south of Salt Lake City. Chris Gandy, Kevin Barron and Ellie Savage of JLL Capital Markets’ Equity Advisory represented the developer, Six Ridge Partners, in the equity placement.

Situated within the master-planned Independence at the Point community, the five-story, midrise building will feature 217 apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average unit size of 792 square feet. Community amenities will include a pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, coworking lounge, theater, game room and a rooftop deck. The average monthly rent is projected at $1,558.

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