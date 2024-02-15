Thursday, February 15, 2024
JLL Arranges Financing for 150-Unit Multifamily Project in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — JLL has arranged financing for Riverwalk Phase IV, a 150-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Elmwood Park. Thomas Didio Jr. and John Cumming of JLL arranged the financing, which consisted of a $32 million, floating-rate construction loan from Provident Bank and a $17 million preferred equity investment from Hickory CRE Lending. The initial phases of the larger Riverwalk development were completed in 2012-2013. The final phase, which is slated for a fourth-quarter delivery, will also feature 15,000 square feet of retail space.

