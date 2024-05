GLENDALE, ARIZ. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of financing for Inspira Arrowhead, a newly constructed seniors housing property in Glendale. Inspira Arrowhead is a three-story building that spans 187,393 square feet and totals 165 units. The borrowers are funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC and COGIR Senior Living. Alanna Ellis and Alex Sheaffer led the JLL team on the transaction. The direct lender was also not disclosed.