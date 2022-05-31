JLL Arranges Financing for 31-Story 1405 Spring Apartment Project in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Situated near the Arts Center MARTA Station in Midtown Atlanta, 1405 Spring will rise 31 stories and offer 326 apartments and structured parking.

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged construction financing for 1405 Spring, a 326-unit high-rise apartment tower in Midtown Atlanta.

Ed Coco, Matt Casey and Kelsey Bawcombe of JLL arranged the full capital stack for the project through Manulife Investment Management on behalf of the developer, a joint venture between JPX Works and Zeller.

The 31-story 1405 Spring will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as luxury penthouses. The building’s 21 residential levels will sit atop a ground-level lobby, eight-level parking garage and amenities. Features will include multiple indoor lounge areas, coworking spaces, a fitness center, yoga and meditation studio, pool, sundeck and covered outdoor lounge with firepits.

1405 Spring will be situated at the southeast corner of 18th and Spring streets, just blocks from the Arts Center MARTA station. The neighborhood is home to the Woodruff Arts Center, MODA and the Center for Puppetry Arts. The high-rise will replace a vacant, single-level commercial building that most recently served as The John Marshall Law School’s Blackburn Conference Center.